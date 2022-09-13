Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for round of 16 of Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament

Romanian player Irina Begu (WTA's 41), seed no. 2, on Tuesday qualified for the round of 16 of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament, after defeating, 6-3, 6 -1, Laura Pigossi (WTA's 102) from Brazil.

The Tiriac Foundation Trophy presented by Kaufland is a WTA 125 tournament organized at the National Tennis Centre over September 10-18, by the Romanian Tennis Federation and supported by the Tiriac Foundation, told Agerpres.

The organizers offer total prizes worth 115,000 US dollars and 160 points in the WTA ranking for the winner.