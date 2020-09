The Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Simona Halep will be opponents in the second round at Roland Garros, after Begu defeated Swiss Jil Teichmann, on Sunday, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Begu (30, WTA's 72nd) overcame Teichmann (23, WTA's 54th) in two hours and 30 minutes.Begu and Halep secured 84,000 euros and 70 WTA points each.