Tennis: Irina Begu to play versus Ana Bogdan in quarterfinals in Parma tournament (WTA)

The Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Ana Bogdan will be opponents in the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 tournament in Parma, endowed with total prizes of 203,204 euros, after Begu defeated Italian Matilde Paoletti, 6-4, 6-4, on Wednesday evening, in the second round, told Agerpres.

Begu (32 years old, the 33rd in the WTA), the third seed, needed one hour and 41 minutes to win.

Begu dominated Paoletti (19 years old, the 366th in the WTA), who in the first round defeated another Romanian, Gabriela Lee, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

Irina Begu secured a check for 5,000 euros and 60 WTA points, and in the quarterfinals she will face Ana Bogdan (29 years old, the 53rd in the WTA), the sixth seed, victorious on Wednesday with 6-2, 3 -6, 6-3 against Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. The two Romanians will face each other for the first time in the professional circuit.