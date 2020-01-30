 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, qualified for round of 16 of Andrezieux-Boutheon tournament (ITF)

Jaqueline Cristian

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian has qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Andrezieux-Boutheon (France), after defeating Bulgarian player Isabella Shinikova, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Cristian (21 years old, #209 WTA), coming from the qualifying rounds, obtained her first victory against the Bulgarian player (28 years old, #164 WTA), who won in 2016 in Dobrich (Bulgaria, 25,000 dollars), by 7-6 (5), 6-3, in the round of 16, and in 2018 at Stare Plavy (Czechia, 25,000 dollars), by 6-2, 7-5 in the round of 16.

The Romanian will face off in the second round against Belarussian Olga Govortsova (31 years old, #192 WTA), a player she's defeated once before in their single match against each other in 2019, in Tashkent, by 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.

Elena Gabriela Ruse (22 years old, #183 WTA) was defeated in the first round by Dutch player Arantxa Rus (29 years old, #93 WTA), by 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Cristian and Ruse were called up for the first time to Romania's Fed Cup team, for the match with Russia, that will take place February 7-8 (Cluj-Napoca), in the competition's playoffs.

The two Romanian players qualified to the quarterfinals in doubles, after 6-4, 6-2, against pay Sofia Shapatava (Georgia)/Emily Wembley-Smith (United Kingdom), seeded third. Their next opponents will be Sarah Beth Grey (United Kingdom) and Conny Perrin (Switzerland). AGERPRES

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.