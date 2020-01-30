Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian, qualified for round of 16 of Andrezieux-Boutheon tournament (ITF)

Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian has qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the 60,000-dollar ITF tournament in Andrezieux-Boutheon (France), after defeating Bulgarian player Isabella Shinikova, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Cristian (21 years old, #209 WTA), coming from the qualifying rounds, obtained her first victory against the Bulgarian player (28 years old, #164 WTA), who won in 2016 in Dobrich (Bulgaria, 25,000 dollars), by 7-6 (5), 6-3, in the round of 16, and in 2018 at Stare Plavy (Czechia, 25,000 dollars), by 6-2, 7-5 in the round of 16.

The Romanian will face off in the second round against Belarussian Olga Govortsova (31 years old, #192 WTA), a player she's defeated once before in their single match against each other in 2019, in Tashkent, by 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, in the quarterfinals.

Elena Gabriela Ruse (22 years old, #183 WTA) was defeated in the first round by Dutch player Arantxa Rus (29 years old, #93 WTA), by 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Cristian and Ruse were called up for the first time to Romania's Fed Cup team, for the match with Russia, that will take place February 7-8 (Cluj-Napoca), in the competition's playoffs.

The two Romanian players qualified to the quarterfinals in doubles, after 6-4, 6-2, against pay Sofia Shapatava (Georgia)/Emily Wembley-Smith (United Kingdom), seeded third. Their next opponents will be Sarah Beth Grey (United Kingdom) and Conny Perrin (Switzerland). AGERPRES