Tennis: Mihaela Buzarnescu difficultly qualifies for second round of Charleston tournament (WTA)

Mihaela Buzărnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu has qualified for the second round of the WTA tournament in Charleston (South Carolina), equipped with total prizes worth 823,000 US dollars, after defeating Polish Magdalena Frech, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.


Buzarnescu (30, WTA's 30), seed no. 12, sealed thus her second victory in 2019 (from 12 matches) after two hours and 9 minutes of playing against an opponent coming from qualifications (21, WTA's 182).

The Romanian player has won a cheque 5,050 US dollars and 30 WTA points, for reaching this far in the competition, and is set to play next American Lauren Davis (25, WTA's 184), who also came from qualifications and who defeated Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure in the first round, 6-4, 0-6, 6-2.

