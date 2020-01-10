 
     
Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for semifinals of ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia)

Patricia Tig

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday qualified for the semifinals of the ITF tournament in Bendigo (Australia), equipped with total prizes worth 25,00 US dollars, after defeating 6-2, 7-5, Hungarian Anna Bondar.

Tig (25, WTA's 113th), seed no.1, sealed her victory after two hours of playing against Bondar 922, WTA's 224th).

The two opponents only met once before, last year, in Bucharest (WTA), in the first round, when the Romania won by 6-2, 6-1.

In the semifinals, Tig is set to meet Ankita Raina (India), who benefited from the withdrawal of American Sachia Vickery, seed no. 3. Tig and Raina (26, WTA's 178th), met last year, in the first round of the tournament in Jurmala (Latvia), when Patricia scored a clear victory, 6-2, 6-1.

