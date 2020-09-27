Tennis: Simona Halep qualifies in the second round of the Roland Garros tournament on her birthiday

Romanian tennis player, Simona Halep, ranked #2 in the world, has qualified in the second round of the tournament at Roland Garros, after defeating Spanish player Sara Sorribes Tormo, by 6-4, 6-0, on Sunday, the day she turns 29 years old, according to AGERPRES.

Halep, the champion in 2018 and the main favourite this year, took home the win after one hour and 22 minutes.The Romanian player started off slowly and was led by 3-1 and 4-2 in the first set, until she found her rhythm. Halep then dominated the match and managed to score four consecutive games, winning the first set 6-4. In the second set, Simona Halep controlled the play from start to finish and won 6-0.Halep scored an ace in this match, while Sorribes Tormo (23 years old, #70 WTA) committed two double fouls. Simona Halep had 23 straight winners and 23 unforced errors, while the Iberian player had 10 straight winners and 16 unforced errors.Halep ensured for herself a check worth 84,000 euro and 70 WTA points. In the second round, Halep will meet the winner between Romanian player Irina Begu and Swiss player Jil Teichmann, match-up that is to take place also on Sunday. Simona stopped in the quarterfinals in last year's edition of the Parisian tournament.