Tennis: Six Romanians, at two WTA tournaments in Melbourne

Six Romanian tennis players will participate in the two WTA tournaments that will kick off in Melbourne on Monday, each with total prize money worth 239,447 dollars, agerpres reports.

In Melbourne Summer Set 1, Simona Halep is seeded second and will play the first round against an opponent coming from qualifications.Elena-Gabriela Ruse will meet in the first round Australian Arina Rodniova, the beneficiary of a wildcard.The third Romanian on the main draw is Jaqueline Cristian, who will compete against Kaia Kanepi (Estonia) in the first round.In Melbourne Summer Set 2, Sorana Cirstea has been designated the fifth seeded, and will play in the first round against Russian Varvara Gracheva.Irina Begu will have a difficult mission, against the main seed, US player Jessica Pegula.Irina Bara will take the start in qualifications, going to confront the main seed of this stage, Oceane Dodin.