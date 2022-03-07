 
     
Tens of volunteers support refugees reaching Curtici railway station before leaving Romania

Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu
refugiati ucraineni

Tens of volunteers are working now in the Curtici railway station, where the flow of refugees on their way out of Romania has increased a lot in the past couple of days, with the trains now full of Ukrainians having been added more wagons than the usual days. The volunteers are allowed by the border police to step in and distribute food, bottled water and hygiene products to the refugees.

Curtici is the only locality in the Arad County with a railway border crossing point and here the passenger flow has increased substantially in the last days, once with the wave of refugees transiting Romania heading West.

The trains leave Curtici heading to Budapest, while the trains that used to traveled to Vienna were derailed through the Bihor County because of ongoing works at the railway infrastructure in Hungary.

