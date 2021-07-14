Thai ambassador visits University of Oradea

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Romania, His Excellency Chairat Porntipwarawet, visited on Wednesday the University of Oradea, declaring on this occasion that he will take the necessary steps for the institution to tighten its cooperation with Thailand's Rangsit University, one of the most famous in his country.

The cooperation will consist in the exchange of experience, teaching staff, students and everything research as regards bachelor, master's and doctor's degrees, the ambassador of Thailand.

The diplomat was greeted at the University of Oradea by Vice-Rectors Sanda Filip and Sorin Borza, together with the president of the University Senate Aurel Caus, who briefly presented him the history of the institution, the current relations with Thai universities (through Erasmus+ programs), the faculties and particularly the English language specializations offered by the Oradea academic institution.The University of Oradea has cooperation relations with 64 countries, and has 1,102 foreign students from EU and non-EU countries. Most come from the Nordic countries (Finland, Sweden, Denmark), others hail from Arab countries (Syria, Jordan); there are also 11 Thai final year medical students. Young people from Chad and Vietnam also enrolled in the new academic year."The Faculty of Medicine has the largest number of foreign students, around 750, but foreign student attendance is also high at Physical Therapy, International Relations and European Studies, Medical Physics and the newly introduced English language Robotics. The University also has more than 20 students in the preparatory year, who can then enroll in any specialty in Romanian. Other students have come through the Romanians Everywhere program," head of the University's 365 Admission Office Corina Ardelean told AGERPRES