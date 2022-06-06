The first Festival of Hungarian Theatres, BukFeszt, to kick off in Bucharest

The Odeon Theatre hosts, over June 6-12, the first Festival of Hungarian Theatres in Bucharest, an initiative of the Hungarian Association of Theatre Artists MASZIN, in collaboration with UNITER (Romanian Association of Theatre Artists).

The member theatres of the Association are the "Csiky Gergely" Hungarian State Theatre in Timisoara, the Szigligeti Theatre in Oradea, the "Harag Gyorgy" Troupe from the Northern Theatre in Satu Mare, the "Csíki Játékszín" Theatre in Miercurea Ciuc and the Tom Odor Theatrer in Odorheiu Secuiesc, who together structured a platform of events.

According to the organizers, BukFeszt aims to offer a diversified cultural programme with high aesthetic values for the Hungarian ethnic minority in the Capital City.

Ten shows will be presented, including some for children.

Besides the theatrical events, there will also be a book launch, an original volume written by Visky Andras about "The Tragedy of Man," a show-event staged by Silviu Purcarete in Timisoara, also presented at BukFeszt.