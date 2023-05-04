The government will provide the necessary funds for the expenses of the Ukrainian refugees

The government will approve, in Thursday's meeting, the necessary funds for the payments to be made through the Ukrainian refugee support program, prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced.

"During today's government meeting, we will make a decision by which we will secure the necessary funds for the payments that must be covered through the refugee support program (...) so as to secure the funds from the budget to cover the expenses for the first three months. At the same time, I would like to emphasize that, as we agreed in the previous government meetings (...) all steps are being taken to the European Commission and in this way, in June, we will receive approximately 110 million euros to cover expenses to the state budget. And, cumulatively, with what we received last year, approximately 41 million euros, we can say that the amounts cover these expenses. Of course, we have taken steps, practically, we requested that for this year the total amount be approximately 200 million euros and make sure we have the money for these compensatory payments," Nicolae Ciuca declared.AGERPRES