The largest photovoltaic park in Europe to be completed by the end of Q1 2023, in Arad county

Monsson, the largest developer of green energy projects in Romania, signed an agreement with Rezolv Energy for the completion of the largest photovoltaic park in Europe, in Arad county, by the end of the first quarter of 2023, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the project will have an installed power of 1,044MW, with plans to include a state-of-the-art energy storage solution. The annual energy production of this photovoltaic park will cover the energy needs of over 1 million households and generate over 500 new jobs in the next three years.

Rezolv chief executive Jim Campion emphasized that projects like this will also have an important contribution to the achievement of the two goals that Romania has assumed: increasing energy independence and reducing net emissions to zero.

The photovoltaic park is in the final stage of development, with construction expected to begin by June 2030.

Established in the beginning of this year, Resolv Energy benefits from an experienced management team, which has previously developed and managed an important portfolio of energy projects in Central and South Eastern Europe, including the Chirnogeni wind farm. Last month, the company announced the partnership with Low Carbon for the delivery of the "Vis Viva" wind farm, with an installed power of 450 MW, located south of Buzau.

Resolv Energy develops green energy projects, without subsidies, at a stable, long-term price, for industrial and commercial users and for other beneficiaries operating in Central and South-Eastern Europe.

Having a management with 15 years of experience in the green energy area, the company invests in renewable energy projects - wind, solar and storage - from the development stage to construction and long-term operation.

Monsson has been a major player in renewable energy and water since 2004, with over 7,000 MW of projects under development.