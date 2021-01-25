The Romanian Folk Art Museum is celebrating its 33+rd Anniversary

The largest European folkloric/village artifacts collection in the U.S. It features costumes, textiles, rugs, pottery, painted furniture, painted eggs and a full Transylvanian interior. It has a Library and a Resource Center on Romania and the Romanian immigration. It organized - in 33 years - more than 120 exhibits in 10 states and, since 1990 in Romania, functioning as a cultural and economic bridge with Romania. A gift gallery sells eggs, rugs,

contemporary folk art, decorative arts, and books The Romanian Folk Art Museum is a non-profit organization established in 1983 in Chicago.

Its starting mission was to preserve and promote Romanian folk culture, and gradually it has expanded into a resource center about Romania for Americans, a common ground for the Romanian-American communities, and a cultural and economic promotional center for Romania.In the last 15 years it focused on promoting 500 hundreds Romanian artisans and, along with the Romanian-American League, it has been functioning as a bridge with Romania, developing cultural, educational, and economic promotion projects in US and in Romania.