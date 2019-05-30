The Social Democrats consider organizing two extraordinary Congresses

PSD talked about a first Congress in June to change the status: election of party leadership to go not through internal elections of vote for all party members, but election of PSD leaders to be held in a Congress by votes of delegates sent by counties.

At this point, the system of election of the PSD chief is similar to the election of the President of Romania: each PSD member can vote for the candidate he wants at the head of the party.

It is now a voting system that calls for the appointment of the government, where citizens do not directly vote for the ministers they want, the members of the Government being appointed by parliamentary vote of the senators and deputies sent by citizens to represent them in the legislature.

The method of electing the PSD president through the direct vote of all party members was introduced in 2015, for the first time, when Liviu Dragnea was in charge of the party.

A second PSD Congress would be held in September to discuss the new party leadership and presidential candidate, the party leaders said.

Between the two Congresses, sessions will be held in subsidiaries to establish delegations that each organization will send to the great Congress of Election. Will count the number of members and the results of each branch on the latest rounds of local, parliamentary and European parliamentary elections.

The establishment of PSD delegates could open fronts in some county branches and it is not excluded that changes of county leaders to PSD appear between the two Congress, say party sources.

Congressman, Viorica Dăncilă and Paul Stănescu, could be running for the presidential and executive positions.

For presidential elections, the variants are Eugen Teodorovici, Lia Olguţa Vasilescu, Ecaterina Andronescu, Marian Oprisan, Robert Negoita.