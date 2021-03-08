The "Terra Blue" team of the "Gheorghe Lazar" National College won the first place at the BeSafeNet Olympiad organized by the Council of Europe."The BeSafeNet Olympiad is organized by the Council of Europe every year. It is basically about the European Mediterranean agreement on major risks, with the main area being prevention and preparation for natural and technological hazards. It is an Olympiad held throughout Europe. As many as 131 teams from all over Europe participated. The Terra Blue team from the 'Gheorghe Lazar' National College took the first place, obtaining the maximum score of 100 points", the coordinator of the team, who is also a geography teacher, Dorina Nedelea, told AGERPRES on Monday.
According to her, the team consisted of pupils Svenja Popirowski, Mara Nedelcu, Ionut Dutu.
"The contest consisted of a test that took place online. We logged on online, the children answered questions that focused on this content related to natural and technological hazards. They also had to write an original essay and the topic we chose was related to the floods, because Romania has faced such catastrophes over the years and this essay was marked. The score they obtained following the competition - 100 points - ranked them first among the 131 teams", said the team coordinator.
She added that the team is the first to participate in this Olympiad.