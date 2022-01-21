There are talks in Government for exempting transporters from PLF filling in

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Friday, at Valenii de Munte, that there are talks within the Government regarding the exemption from filling in the digital PLF (Passenger Location Form) by those that work in the area of transportation.

"Yes, there are talks regarding PLF, so that certain categories will be excepted from this, I am referring to those who are working in the transportation sector, who frequently cross the state border and there was a solution found with the Ministry of Internal Affairs for this category," Rafila said, Agerpres.ro informs.

Referring to navigators that have already received several fines for not submitting this statement, the Health minister said that there are talks with the Ministry of Justice in order to find a solution for the sanctions that were applied in the previous period.