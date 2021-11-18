Thierry Breton, on official visit to Bucharest, will meet president Iohannis, Health, Defence acting ministers

The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, will pay an official visit to Bucharest on Thursday, on which occasion he will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis, and will meet with the Acting ministers of Health and Defense, informs the Representation of the European Commission in Bucharest, agerpres reports.

The European Commissioner will also participate in a press conference with the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat and the coordinator of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita.

It is important for me to come, personally, to Bucharest to discuss with the political leaders in Romania especially about the worrying situation generated by COVID-19. Once winter comes, the low vaccination rate puts the health of Romanian citizens - of all ages and social categories - at risk. This risk also represents a barrier to the full recovery of Romania and the EU as a whole, the European Commissioner said, according to the Representation's release.According to the Brussels official, "Europe has provided safe and effective vaccines in record time - Romania has everything necessary to use them, to fight against the reluctance to vaccinate and to stop the spread of the virus." Thus, "the effort of all interested parties - Government, health professionals, NGOs and citizens - should be encouraged - I look forward to these productive meetings".The European Commissioner meets at 9:00 a.m. with the Acting Minister of Health, Cseke Attila, then with the Acting Minister of Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, at 10:00, and from 12:00 o'clock he will have a press conference with the DSU chief Raed Arafat and the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita.At 13:00 he will be welcomed by president Klaus Iohannis, and at 14:00 he will be meeting with the joint Parliamentary Committees of Industry, European Affairs and Health.