 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Thirty-five migrants found hidden in minibus, lorry at Romania's border with Hungary

www.pressalert.ro
migranți Timișoara

Arad border police found 35 migrants from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in the last 24 hours trying to leave Romania illegally hiding in a minibus and a lorry.

In the Zerind area, the officers stopped for checks a minibus registered in Romania, in which 30 foreign nationals were found.

"The persons in question were taken over and transported to the Varsand Border Police Sector Headquarters for interviewing. During the preliminary checks, the border guards established that 23 people were citizens of Syria and seven of Iraq, three of whom were minors. Adults are between 20 and 40 years old, and minors are between 15 and 17 years old and they all stated that they wanted to reach Western Europe," reads a press statement released on Friday by the Arad Border Police.

A truck driven by a Bulgarian national carrying textiles from Turkey to Finland was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. Five migrants from Afghanistan were found in the cargo compartment, including two minors, aged 13 and 17.

In both cases, the migrants are being investigated for violating state border regulations, and the two drivers are being investigated for migrant smuggling.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.