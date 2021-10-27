Three brown bears from Harghita County hunting grounds to be shot

Three brown bears from the hunting grounds in Harghita County will be shot under orders from the minister of the environment, waters and forestry, agerpres reports.

The orders published on Tuesday in the Official Journal approve the harvesting of one specimen each of the brown bear species from the hunting grounds of Harghita County: no. 37 Varag; no. 35 Ivo, and no. 43 Dealu.

The brown bear specimen is harvested by the "ambush" method, by the local sport hunting and fishing association.The brown bear specimen will be harvested only after it has been identified and carefully monitored."Seven days of the catch, the beneficiary is under the obligation to send to the county agency for environmental protection in the administrative-territorial area where the catch/harvesting action took place a report on each action carried out based on the exemptions granted, accompanied by a copy of the hunting licence," according to the order.