Three-month interbank offered rate dips further to 8.02 ppa on Thursday

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, dipped on Thursday to 8.02 ppa from 8.06 ppa on the previous day, the National Bank of Romania informed.

Early in 2022 the three-month ROBOR was 3.02 ppa.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans moved down to 8.19 ppa from 8.21 ppa, and the 12-month ROBOR also dropped to 8.30 ppa from 8.32 ppa on Wednesday.

The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC) regulated by Emergency Ordinance No. 19/2009 is 2.65 ppa, as to 1.86 ppa three months ago; the index is calculated as the arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in Q1 2022.

Central bank governor Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday, at the conference for the presentation of the Inflation Report, that the banks have rather gone overboard with the ROBOR, overshooting the key rate. AGERPRES