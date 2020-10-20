Three-month interbank offered rate rises to 2.15 pct per year

Romania's three-month interbank offered rate ROBOR, which is used for pricing floating rate consumer loans in RON, has gone up on Tuesday from 2.15 pct per year, from 2.10 pct per year, the value on Monday, according to information published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to AGERPRES.

At the start of 2019, the three-month ROBOR was 2.99 pct per year, and at the start of this year it stood at 3.19 pct. On October 19 last year it stood at 3.28 pct.

The 6-month index that is used for pricing floating rate mortgage loans has gone up to 2.15 pct, from 2.12 pct, the value on Monday, and the 12-month ROBOR has increased to 2.15 pct per year, from 2.13 pct in the previous session.

The Consumer Credit Reference Index (IRCC), regulated by Government Emergency Ordinance 19/2019, is 2.17 ppa, calculated as the arithmetic arithmetic average of the daily interest rates of interbank transactions in the first quarter of the year, down from the one published three months previously, that was 2.41 pct.

OUG No. 19/2019 came into force in May 2019, modifying the way the interest rate for floating rate loans in RON is calculated and setting as benchmark the IRCC, calculated quarterly exclusively on the basis of interbank transactions.