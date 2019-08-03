Timisoara Day - a century since the Great Union with the Kingdom of Romania

On Saturday, Timisoara marks the 100th anniversary since the first troops of the Romanian Army entered into this city, on August 3 1919, under the leadership of Colonel Virgil Economu, only a couple of days after the appointment of the first Romanian prefect of the Timis-Torontal County, Aurel Cosma.

The moment sealed the installation of the Romanian language administration and the accomplishment of the Great Union of 1918-1919.The celebrations started with wreaths being laid at the monument dedicated to Colonel Virgil Economu, continued with a recreation of the historic moment of August 3 1919, with the entry of the Romanian troops into the Union Square, past the Romano-Catholic Dom, the Pro Amicita marching band performing in costumes from 1919, followed by 100 gendarmes and Colonel Virgil Economu riding a horse, a flag bearer carrying the flag of the regiment, troops of the Romanian Army as they looked like in 1919, medical assistants and firemen.Actors from the Timisoara National Theater, dressed in costumes from 1919, recreated the moment when the representatives of the local minorities (Serbians, Jews, Hungarians and Saxons), of the Romanian Orthodox Church, prefect Aurel Cosma and the Mayor of Timisoara back then, Jozsef Geml, welcomed the Romanian Army and Colonel Virgil Economu assured the minorities about the Romanian protection of the Army and "the noblesse of the Romanian feelings."At the end of this moment, Constantin Ionescu - State Counselor at the Department of National Security attached to the Presidential Administration, the head of the Office of Integrated Information, presented the message transmitted by President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Romanian administration's installation.The Timisoara Local Council has scheduled a festive meeting on Saturday, during which there will be awarded titles of Honorary Citizen of Timisoara to university professor Adriana Babeti, PhD (writer, literary critic, novelist and essayist), founder of the "Artmedia" Cultural Foundation - Doina Ioana Popa, master choreographer Toma Frentescu - coordinator of the folk ensemble "Timisul" and sculptor Szakats Bela.On Saturday, Phaser, Alina Eremia, Vunk and Loredana will perform in the Operei/Victoriei Square, and the Banat Philharmonic in the Unirii Square.The end of the anniversary day will be marked by a fireworks moment in the Opera Square.The events dedicated to the Day of Timisoara and the centenary of the Romanian administration in the County will continue on Sunday, starting at 7 pm, with the traditional Timisora Blues Festival, with the Bega Blues Band, Andreea Vlas, Nicu Patoi & Platonic, Ceata Blue, Ana Maria Galea Band and Loup Garou performing.The events are organised by the City Hall of Timisoara.