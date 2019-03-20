 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Timmermans and Dancila confirm work on implementation of CVM recommendations has intensified

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Frans Timmermans SNSPA

First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila confirmed at the "brief" meeting they had in Brussels on Wednesday that the "work" on the "implementation" of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) recommendations and of "the additional issues identified has intensified with the prospect of delivering concrete results soon," a spokesperson for the European Commission told AGERPRES.

"First Vice-President Frans Timmermans and Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila had a brief meeting and both confirmed that the technical discussions between the Commission and the Romanian authorities are advancing and that the work on the implementation of the CVM recommendations and the additional issues identified has intensified with the prospect of having concrete results soon," the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is visiting Brussels, where she met on Wednesday with First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.