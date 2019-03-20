Timmermans and Dancila confirm work on implementation of CVM recommendations has intensified

First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans and Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila confirmed at the "brief" meeting they had in Brussels on Wednesday that the "work" on the "implementation" of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) recommendations and of "the additional issues identified has intensified with the prospect of delivering concrete results soon," a spokesperson for the European Commission told AGERPRES.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila is visiting Brussels, where she met on Wednesday with First Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans.