Today Euro trades at 4.9253 RON

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

CURRENCY SYMBOL RON

1 Euro EUR 4.92531 US dollar USD 4.06831 Swiss franc CHF 4.49901 British pound GBP 5.7191100 Japanese yen JPY 3.72061 Moldovan leu MDL 0.23021 Russian rouble RUB 0.05491 new Turkish lira TRY 0.48111 Chinese renminbi CNY 0.63201 gram of gold XAU 239.79881 SDR XDR 5.8519The exchange rates of the currencies included in the list are based on the quotations of the banking companies authorized to carry out operations on the currency market. This list does not make it compulsory to use the exchange rates of currencies and gold in actual transactions of currency exchange and book entries.