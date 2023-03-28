Toni Grebla is new president of Permanent Electoral Authority

The Parliament decided, on Tuesday, in a plenary sitting the appointment of Toni Grebla as the president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) for a 8-year mandate.

Toni Grebla, who is currently the Bucharest prefect, was proposed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for this position, told Agerpres.

Voting was secret with ballots. There were 251 votes "for" and 110 "against" regarding Toni Grebla's candidacy.

The other candidates were Iulia Andreea Babeanu, proposed by Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - 37 votes "for" and 324 "against" and Cristian Preda, proposed by Save Romania Union (USR) - 73 votes "for" and 288 "against".

On January 11, Constantin-Florin Mituletu-Buica submitted his resignation as chairman of AEP to the two Chambers of Parliament.