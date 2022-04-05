Top official Abrudean, Council of Europe's Poirel meet on Romania executing ECHR judgements

Head of the Chancellery of the Romanian Prime Minister, Mircea Abrudean, had a working meeting with a visiting delegation of the Council of Europe led by Christophe Poirel, director of human rights and responsible for the execution of the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), at the Government House on Tuesday.

According to a government press release, the exchange of views was aimed at assessing the latest developments in the execution by Romania of ECHR judgments given some delays in the implementation of certain court decisions.

Abrudean gave assurances about the attention of the government and the sustained efforts of Romania to proceed to the rapid correction of the delays in complex cases that have not been resolved for a very long time.

"The dignitary highlighted the importance of the execution by Romania of the court's judgements, stating that the fulfillment of this obligation is also meant to strengthen the citizens' trust in the state institutions. Minister Mircea Abrudean pointed out that Romania's execution of ECHR judgments is an essential foundation for the consolidation and efficient functioning of the rule of law, an objective that the current Government has firmly and responsibly pledged. Its commitment has been clearly marked by recent decisions in support of justice reform."

At the meeting, the importance of paying priority attention to those national causes that are related to the observance of citizens' property rights, the rights of private companies, and also in general, to the observance of fundamental human rights in Romania was underlined.

At the same time, the attendees reaffirmed the basic principle of state functioning, according to which all citizens are equal before the law, and the state is responsible for ensuring adequate and correct measures to ensure compliance with this fundamental principle, Agerpres informs.