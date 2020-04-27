 
     
Total number of measles cases - 19,881, with 64 deaths

coronavirus

Another 68 confirmed measles cases in 7 counties were reported last week, bringing the total number to 19,881, of which 64 deaths.

According to the National Center for Communicable Diseases Monitoring and Control within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), between April 20 and 24, another 68 confirmed measles cases were reported in 7 counties: Satu Mare - 26; Cluj - 20; Suceava - 11; Neamt - 7; Sibiu - 2; Bihor and Iasi - 1 each.

The measles cases reported weekly had their onset 2 to 4 weeks ago; the confirmation and classification of a case takes, on average, 3 weeks, according to the INSP.

