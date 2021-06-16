Total volume of construction works up by 5.7% in first 4 months

The volume of construction works has gone up by 5.7% as gross series during the first four months of the year, in comparison with the similar period of 2020, and as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality, by 2.1%, according to the data sent by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Thus, the volume of construction works, as gross series, has gone up in total by 5.7% during the first four months. On structure elements there was an increase in new construction works by 12.4%. Drops were recorded in capital repair works (-11.3%), and for maintenance and current repairs (-5.6%). On construction objects there were growths thusly: residential buildings (+18.1%), engineering constructions (+2.9%) and non-residential buildings (+0.4%).

The construction works volume has gone up as adjusted series, based on the number of working days and seasonality by 2.1%, growth highlighted by new construction works (+7.1%). Capital repair works and maintenance and current repairs have gone down by 10.6%, namely 7.2%. On construction objects, there were growths recorded in residential buildings (+6.7%) and in engineering constructions (+0.8%). Non-residential buildings have gone down by 2.1%.