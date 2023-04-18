Tourist resorts on Prahova Valley, 75% occupancy rate on Easter (association)

The tourist resorts on the Prahova Valley were 75% occupied on the occasion of the Easter holiday, some tourist units being at maximum capacity (90-100%), and others at half capacity (50-60%), the Association for Tourism Promotion and Development (APDT) Prahova announced.

"The most visited tourist attractions were the Peles Castle in Sinaia and the Cantacuzino Palace in Busteni. Tourists lingered on the terraces, and others spent time in nature on mountain trails. The Peles Castle, a corner of history that will always remain an attraction for the traveler, due to its mystery and exoticism, was visited during the Easter weekend by hundreds of people," the release states.

According to the association, all the slopes in the alpine gap were prepared and opened: Varianta, Valcel, Valea Dorului 2, Floare de colt, Panoramic, Valea Soarelui 1, Valea Soarelui 2, Laptici 1, Laptici 2, although the snow layer was affected by rain, the press release also reads.

At the same time, Campina and Breaza were 95% occupied during the Easter weekend, told Agerpres.