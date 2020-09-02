Tourists' arrivals, down 44.4% in July, overnight stays decrease 44.7%

Arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures decreased in July 2020 by 44.4% compared to the same period of last year, to 917,800 arrivals, and overnight stays decreased by 44.7%, to 2,436,500, informs the National Institute of Statistics in a release.

Of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists accounted for 96.7%, while foreign tourists accounted for 3.3%.In the case of overnight stays, those of Romanian tourists represented 97.3%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 2.7%.The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, were - in July 2020 - 494,300, decreasing by 69% compared to the same month of 2019.The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, stood in July 2020 at 874,700, decreasing by 63.8% compared to July 2019.In the first seven months of this year, the arrivals registered in the tourist reception structures amounted to 3.066 million, decreasing by 57.8% compared to the period January 1 - July 31, 2019.Of the total number of arrivals, those of Romanian tourists accounted for 89.3%, while foreign tourists accounted for 10.7%.The overnight stays registered in the tourist reception structures in the first seven months amounted to 6,716,500, decreasing by 57.5% compared to those in the similar period in 2019.Of the total number of overnight stays, those of Romanian tourists represented 89.4%, while the overnight stays of foreign tourists represented 10.6%.The arrivals of foreign visitors in Romania, registered at the border checkpoints, stood at 3,219,200 in the period January 1 - July 31, 2020, decreasing by 54.9% compared to the same period of last year.The departures of Romanian visitors abroad, registered at the border checkpoints, were 5,995,700, decreasing by 52.3%.Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Milieu Virgil Popescu said on Tuesday evening that domestic tourism was at its highest levels this summer and will have higher revenues than in the same period of last year.