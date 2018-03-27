TourMin Trif to attend opening of Chisinau International Tourism Fair on Thursday

Romania's Tourism Minister Bogdan Trif on Thursday will be attending the opening of the International Tourism Fair in Chisinau, to be held March 29 - April 1, 2018.

The Romanian Ministry of Tourism will display over of 80 square metres, where 19 co-exhibitors, travel agencies, representatives of tourist complexes and local administrations will be showcasing Romania's tourist offers."The Republic of Moldova is one of the priority markets for the Romanian Ministry of Tourism. Moldovan citizens are among the top 10 visitors in our country. In 2017, there was a 13-percent increase in the number of tourists from across the Prut River that came to Romania," according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Tourism.During the fair, Trif will meet Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip as well as the Director General of the National Travel Agency of the Republic of Moldova, Stanislav Rusu, to discuss bilateral tourism co-operation. Trif will also meet representatives of Moldova's tourism industry, as well as the Romanian Investors Association of Moldova.The Tourism Fair in Chisinau is the most important event of the Moldovan travel industry. The fair brings together travel agencies, central and local administrations, airlines and other representatives of the private tourism industry.

AGERPRES .