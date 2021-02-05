 
     
Trade Register: Almost 52,000 companies deleted last year

The number of companies deleted at a national level has gone down last year by almost 49%, in comparison with 2019, to up to 51,715 deletions, according to the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

On activity areas, the largest number of deletions was registered in the retail and wholesale commerce, vehicle and motorcycle repairs - 14,017 (minus 53,18% reported to 2019), constructions - 4,844 (minus 48.51%) and professional, scientific and technical activities - 4,510 (minus 43.77%).

In the month of December 2020 there were 5,800 deletions registered, most in Bucharest (1024) and the counties of Timis (317), Cluj (303), Constanta (259) and Iasi (225).

