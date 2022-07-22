 
     
Traffic restrictions on several national roads due to heat wave

Road traffic for vehicles with a maximum authorized total mass exceeding 7.5 tons will be restricted on Sunday, between 10:00 and 20:00, on national roads in the counties of Teleorman, Dambovita, Arges, Prahova, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Olt, Dolj, Mehedinti, Gorj, Valcea, Buzau, Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi and Constanta, amid the Code Orange of heat that targets these areas, a press release by the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management (CNAIR) informs.

"The measure is adopted for the protection and conservation of the road sections with bituminous coverage, respectively for the prevention of irreversible major deformations (which also involve the loss of the stability of the road layers) that can appear on the road network, as a result of heavy traffic in the climatic conditions of heat," reads the CNAIR press release.

On the other hand, also on Sunday, the traffic restriction will be lifted for the counties that will come out of the Code Orange, namely Satu Mare, Bihor, Salaj, Arad, Timis and Caras - Severin.

Also, during the restrictions, CNAIR's own equipment will be exempted, as well as the equipment rented from the companies which CNAIR has ongoing works contracts with.AGERPRES

