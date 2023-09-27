Transactions of 109 mln RON on Wednesday at Bucharest Stock Exchange

Transactions worth 109 million RON (nearly 22 million euros) were made on Wednesday at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), which closed the session with a mixed evolution of the indices.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.95%, to the value of 14,109.90 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.84%, Agerpres informs.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, fell by 0.69%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.34%.The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.08%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 1.12%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered an appreciation of 0.51%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 25.44 million RON, followed by those of Hidroelectrica, which generated exchanges worth 23.21 million RON, and Banca Transilvania - 20.58 million RON.The best developments were recorded by Comelf shares, which appreciated by 11.36%, followed by Antibiotice (+6.37%) and Turbomecanica (+6.15%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Artego (-8.43%), OMV Petrom (-5.03%) and SIF Hoteluri (-4.65%).