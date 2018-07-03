Transilvania Train special tourist trip to run August 22 - 26

Transilvania Train, Romania's first tourist rail service carried out in partnership with passenger rail company CFR Calatori, will run for the second straight year August 22 - 26 on the route Brasov - Sighisoara - Medias - Alba Iulia - Sebes - Sibiu - Fagaras and back, CFR Calatori informs.

"This is a cruise on land, exploring the most beautiful areas of Ardeal along a more than 600 km long rail route. The program includes visits to over 20 fortified constructions, 15 traditional crafts workshops, 2 one-off concerts at the Sebes Evangelical Church and in the historic center of Sibiu, and two traditional feasts," the release of the national passenger rail operator reads.The travelers will be able to craft alongside local artisans from the Medias area and will enjoy a meal prepared according to old traditional recipes, where all participants will join in to cook.According to the dedicated website, the tourist package on offer under the Transilvania Train 2018 program immerses the participants in traditional and cultural experiences with each of the 5 days spent under a specific theme: Day 1 - meet & greet; Day 2 - the story of the Transylvanian fortified churches; Day 3 - the story of castles and traditional crafts; Day 4 - Transylvanian traditional cuisine; Day 5 - cultural events in Sibiu."Transilvania Train is a tourist experience taking place only once a year, a legendary adventure at the heart of Transylvania. During the five-day journey we will explore the traditions, the values and the culture of Transylvania, we will taste dishes specific to Saxon traditional gastronomy and will attend memorable shows and concerts at special venues such as the fortified churches or the center of medieval towns," the organisers said.The fares start from 900 euro VAT included per person.