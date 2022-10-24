Transilvania University of Brasov to receive approximately 7 million euros, through PNRR, for digitization

The Transilvania University of Brasov will receive approximately 7 million euros, through Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), for the digitization of education and research processes, the institution's management informs on Monday, told Agerpres.

According to UniTBv representatives, the value of the project basically represents the total budget of the Brasov university for 4-year research, which, in recent years, amounted to more than 1.5 million euros annually.

The vice-rector responsible for research, Prof. Dr. Carmen Buzea, specified that the project financed by PNRR has an implementation period of 3 years, and its basic pillar is the development of the university's digital infrastructure with the aim of improving teaching and research activity.

Regarding the digitization project financed by PNRR, the director of the University's Research and Development Institute, Prof. Monica Raileanu Szeles, explained that, mainly, it consists in the acquisition of digital systems and equipment, which will be directed to the 20 research centers within the Institute in the field of engineering and medical sciences. For the other students, from the faculties with a socio-human profile, three laboratories will be equipped with high-performance computer equipment, which can be used jointly by these students, together with those from the technical profile.

Among the equipment that will be purchased are virtual reality systems, scanners and 3D printers, digital detection and analysis devices, integrated measurement systems, characterization and data processing, medical simulation equipment, an integrated line for the development of sensors and nanosensors with applications in medicine, environment, agriculture, etc., as well as software packages.

The project will be implemented between October 2022 and December 2025, and its budget is 34,753,711 RON, of which the PNRR non-refundable amount is 29,204,799 RON and 5,548,912 RON VAT.

Transilvania University of Brasov has over 20,000 students in all study cycles and over 1,000 teaching staff in the 18 faculties.