Transport of 16 tons of waste brought from Sweden, returned to country of origin

The load was checked at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point. According to the documents presented by the Romanian driver, he was transporting clothes, household equipment, furniture and articles for children, brought from a trading company in Sweden for a company in Romania."Since there were suspicions regarding the legality of the transport in question, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of the Arad County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. Following the checks carried out, it was found that the truck was loaded with approximately 16 tons of waste for which the driver did not presented the documentation required by law for the import of these products," the Arad Border Police informed.The control authorities did not allow access to the territory of Romania for this means of transport, the waste being returned to the sender.