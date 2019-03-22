 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tronos Byzantine Choir to perform at European Parliament in April

Tronos

The Tronos Byzantine Choir of the Romanian Patriarchate will perform at the European Parliament on April 11 as part of a three-day series of cultural events organized in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the EU Council.

Read also: Klaus Iohannis in Brussels highlights important results achieved so far by EU Council Romanian Presidency

ExpoRomania Bruxelles will take place on April 10-12, 2019, and will include a display of paintings by Horia Bernea, folk costumes, craft products, book launch events, conferences, concerts etc.

The concert of Byzantine Music will be attended by His Eminence Metropolitan Iosif of Western and Southern Europe, other representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Diaspora, MEPs, members of the Romanian Academy in Brussels and of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

Having a steadfast ministry of over 20 years, the Tronos Byzantine Choir is one of the most appreciated male choirs in Romania, which supported the development and promotion of the Byzantine music in the country.

Under the direction of its founder, Archdeacon Mihail Buca, Tronos performed on many stages, in churches and cathedrals from home and abroad.

Photography courtesy of Psaltii Catedralei Patriarhale Blog.

Basilica .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.