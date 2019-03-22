Tronos Byzantine Choir to perform at European Parliament in April

The Tronos Byzantine Choir of the Romanian Patriarchate will perform at the European Parliament on April 11 as part of a three-day series of cultural events organized in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the EU Council.

ExpoRomania Bruxelles will take place on April 10-12, 2019, and will include a display of paintings by Horia Bernea, folk costumes, craft products, book launch events, conferences, concerts etc.

The concert of Byzantine Music will be attended by His Eminence Metropolitan Iosif of Western and Southern Europe, other representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Diaspora, MEPs, members of the Romanian Academy in Brussels and of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

Having a steadfast ministry of over 20 years, the Tronos Byzantine Choir is one of the most appreciated male choirs in Romania, which supported the development and promotion of the Byzantine music in the country.

Under the direction of its founder, Archdeacon Mihail Buca, Tronos performed on many stages, in churches and cathedrals from home and abroad.

Photography courtesy of Psaltii Catedralei Patriarhale Blog.

Basilica .