Klaus Iohannis in Brussels highlights important results achieved so far by EU Council Romanian Presidency

President Klaus Iohannis attended, Thursday through Friday, the European Council meeting in Brussels, context in which he underlined the very important results achieved so far by the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

"The President of Romania, as the representative of the Member State holding the Presidency of the Council of the EU, had a presentation on the progress made in implementing the strategic objectives formulated at the European Council in December 2018, as well as on the topics of discussion within the current meeting of the European council. President Klaus Iohannis highlighted the very important results achieved so far by Romania's presidency of the EU Council, materialized by the conclusion of a large number of files. These results are all the more important as the acts adopted have a high degree of complexity and a special impact on European citizens in areas such as social and labor rights, the digital single market, transport, energy and infrastructure, environment protection, the internal security of the European Union, the Banking Union and the Union of Capital Markets," the Presidential Administration shows in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

President Iohannis also pointed out the efforts Romania, as Presidency of the EU Council, has so far made in the direction of achieving a deeper and fairer Single Market, which have resulted in notable progress on a series of legislative proposals with a major impact on the advancement of the European agenda in the field. In this context, President Iohannis reminded that deepening and strengthening the Single Market should be based on preserving its four fundamental freedoms and avoiding the introduction of new barriers or measures that could affect its integrity. He also welcomed the invitation to the European Commission to present a long-term industrial strategy, highlighting the importance of European industry and its role in the competitiveness of the Union's economy.

Klaus Iohannis also referred to the efforts made by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council to promote key areas of digital technology such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, advanced digital skills and optimal use of the digital capability and interoperability, and brought to mind the conclusions of the Council regarding the Coordinated Plan on Artificial Intelligence "Made in Europe", proposed by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council and recently adopted by the Council of the European Union.

The President welcomed the conclusions of the European Council and recalled that Romania, as the rotating presidency of the EU Council, made important steps towards meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement, both by finalizing relevant legislative dossiers and by organizing extensive debates in the prospect of shaping the EU's long-term strategy in the field of combating climate change. He mentioned that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU has promoted measures to combat disinformation since the beginning of its term, especially with a view to ensuring a free and fair European election process in the context of the forthcoming elections to the European Parliament.

In the context of the five-year anniversary of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, Klaus Iohannis reiterated "Romania's commitment and support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the Presidential Administration shows.

