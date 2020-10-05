Turnover for retail increases by 1.3 pct in first eight months

The volume of turnover in retail, with the exception of commerce with vehicles and motorcycles, rose in the first eight months of this year, over the period January 1 - August 31, 2019, both as a gross series, as well as an adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality by 1.3 pct, and 1 pct, respectively, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute for Statistics, as reported by Agerpres.

The volume of turnover in retail (with the exception of commerce with vehicles and motorcycles), as a gross series, in the first eight months, compared to the similar period of last year, recorded an increase by 1.3 pct due to the increase of sales of food stuffs, drinks and tobacco (+6.2 pct) and the sale of non-food products (+2.8 pct), while retail of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores dropped by 9 pct.

As an adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, commerce recorded an increase by 1 pct due to the increase of sales of food, drinks and tobacco (+6.0 pct) and the sale of non-food products (+2.7 pct). Contrariwise, the retail of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores dropped by 8.7 pct.

The volume of turnover in retail (with the exception of vehicles and motorcycles retail), as a gross series, in August 2020, compared to August 2019 recorded an increase, overall, by 1.6 pct due to the increases recorded in the sales of non-food products (+7.9 pct) and the sales of food products, drink and tobaccco (+0.4 pct). The retail of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores dropped by 6.4 pct.

The volume of turnover in retail (with the exception of vehicles and motorcycles retail), as an adjusted series depending on the number of working days and seasonality, in August 2020, compared to the month of August 2019 recorded an increase, overall, by 2.3 pct due to the increases recorded in sales of non-food products (+8.4 pct) and sales of food, drinks and tobacco products (+3.7 pct). The retail of fuels for vehicles in specialized stores dropped by 5.7 pct.