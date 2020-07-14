Turnover in industry drops 15 pct in first five months

The turnover in industry dropped by 14.9 pct in nominal terms, in the first five months of this year compared to the similar period of 2019, following the decline of the extractive industry (-16.7 pct) and the manufacturing industry (-14.8 pct), according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

In the large industrial categories, drops of the turnover were recorded in the following sectors: energy (-30.1 pct), capital goods industry (-22.4 pct), the long-term use goods industry (-11.1 pct), the intermediary goods industry (-10 pct) and the current use goods industry (-2.9 pct).

INS mentions that the information captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities following the instatement of the state of emergency on Romanian territory starting with March 16, 2020 and of the state of alert starting with May 17, 2020.