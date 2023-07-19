Turnover in motor vehicles and market services provided to population, increases over 5 months.

The volume of turnover in the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles increased in the first five months of the current year, both as a gross series, by 16.7%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 16 .5%, while the volume of turnover from market services provided to the population rose as a gross series by 13.5%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 17.7%, compared to the similar period from 2022, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

In May 2023, the volume of turnover in the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles increased, compared to the previous month, both as a gross series, by 20.0%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality with 1.3%.

The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population in May 2023, compared to April 2023, increased, as a gross series, by 10.5%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, it decreased by 2,1%.

Compared to May 2022, the volume of turnover in the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles increased, in May 2023, both as a gross series, by 15.2%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, with 19.5%.

The volume of turnover from market services provided to the population, compared to May 2022, increased, in May 2023, both as a gross series, by 5.1%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, with 4.7%.

In the first five months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, the 16.7% increase in the volume of turnover in the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, was influenced by the increase in the figure of business to: motor vehicle trade (+28.1%), motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+7.5%) and motor vehicle parts and accessories trade (+1.2%). Trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; motorcycle maintenance and repair decreased by 7.6%.

The total volume of turnover in the wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, in May 2023, compared to the previous month, recorded the increase against the background of the increases recorded in the trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles (+24.5%), motor vehicle trade (+18.8%), motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+17.8%) and trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+16.8%).

In May 2023, compared to May 2022, the total volume of turnover in wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, gross series, increased due to increases in motor vehicle trade (+24.3% ), motor vehicle maintenance and repair activities (+5.3%), trade in motor vehicle parts and accessories (+2.6%) and trade in motorcycles, related parts and accessories; maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+0.1%).

Also, the activity of market services provided to the population, gross series, recorded a 5.1% higher turnover due to the increases recorded in the washing and (dry) cleaning activities of textile articles and fur products (+47 .7%), hotel and restaurant activities (+7.2%) and gambling and other recreational activities (+1.3%). Decreases were registered: hairdressing services and other beautification activities (-8.2%) and the activities of tourist agencies and tour operators (-5.6%).