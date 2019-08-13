Turnover of trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles, up 6.7pct in first six months

The turnover volume of the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles increased, in the first six months of this year, compared to the similar period of 2018, both as gross series by 6.7 pct and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 6.5 pct, say the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

The turnover of the market services provided to the population increased between January 1 and June 30, 2019, compared to the same period of the previous year, both as gross series by 15.7 pct and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 15.7 pct.According to the INS, the turnover volume increased in the first six months in the trade with motorcycles, related parts and accessories; in maintenance and repair of motorcycles (+ 43.4 pct), with spare parts and accessories for vehicles (+ 8.6 pct), with vehicles (+ 5.8 pct) and in the maintenance and repair of vehicles (+ 3.7 pct).The activity of market services provided to the population, as gross series, from January 1 to June 30, 2019 registered a turnover by 15.7 pct higher Y-o-Y, an increase supported by the activities of hotels and restaurants ( + 24.9 pct), hairdressing and other related activities (+ 20.2 pct), washing and dry-cleaning activities of textiles and fur products (+ 14.8 pct) and activities of gambling and other recreational activities (+ 6.6 pct). The turnover of the tourist agencies and tour operators activity decreased by 8.9 pct.The activity of market services provided to the population, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality between January 1 -30 August 2019 registered a turnover by 15.7 pct higher compared to the same period of the previous year.