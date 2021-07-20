Two killed by extreme weather in Satu Mare, Iasi counties

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode said today that two people from the northern Satu Mare County and the north-eastern Iasi County have died as a result of the extreme weather and of the floods that hit these regions and urged the prefects to organize a "quick, efficient" response and an "exemplary mobilization" to promptly come to the support of the communities in distress, emphasizing that the danger has not yet passed.

"In recent days we have witnessed an intensification and expansion of extreme weather phenomena caused by the heavy rainfall that has affected more than half of the country, specifically about 30 counties, which are under Code yellow, orange or red advisories. Weather developments are constantly on the move and require rapid, efficient reactions (...) and exemplary mobilization for a fast intervention in support of the severely affected communities. (...) I demand you to be fully engaged in the management of situations, in coordinating emergency response actions, considering that the danger has not yet passed," IntMin Lucian Bode told the prefects in a videoconference call on flooding led by Prime Minister Florin Citu.

The Minister of Internal Affairs also presented an update to the effects of the recent floods, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Over the interval July 15, 7:00 hrs - July 20, 16:30 hrs, 80 localities from 20 counties are reported as having been affected by weather; action was taken to pump the water out of 192 homes, 81 people from Rosia Montana - Alba County, and Breaza - Prahova county have been evacuated. Regrettably, there were also two deaths - in Satu Mare and Iasi, respectively. Interventions are under way to clear the effects of meteorological phenomena in several localities in the counties of Alba, Arges, Botosani, Brasov, Hunedoara, Prahova and Neamt. Road traffic is blocked on a county road in Dambovita and there are traffic restrictions on two national roads in Alba County," Bode said.