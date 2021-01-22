Two new routes by Wizz Air from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu, from June 15 to September 15

The low-cost airliner Wizz Air opens two new routes from Bucharest to Zakynthos and Corfu, with two flights per week, Tuesday and Saturday, to be operated from June 15 to September 15, and the rates will start from 149 RON (rd EUR 30) per segment, announced, on Friday, the airway operator.

The tickets are already available on wizzair.com and through the mobile app.

"These new routes are added to the three already existing services operated from the Bucharest's Henri Coanda Otopeni Airport towards the Greek resorts, a popular holiday destinations for Romanians. Thus, passengers from Bucharest and around will be able to travel through Wizz Air towards five holiday destinations in Greece during this summer: Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini, Zakynthos and Corfu," according to the press release.

Wizz Air specified that there are strict health and hygiene measures on board in order to protect the passengers and crew. The operator recommends passengers to add Wizz Flex for reservations, as an additional safety measure. Proceeding thusly, passengers can choose to travel on another date or towards a different destination and have the option of cancelling their flight with up to 3 hours before departure, without any tax and will receive 100% from the original fare immediately reimbursed as credit by the company.

According to the quoted source, the mentioned tariff is for a single element, includes administration fee, one hand luggage (maximum size: 40x30x20 cm). The price only applies to reservations made on Wizzair.com and through the Wizz mobile app. The number of seats for the indicated tariffs is limited.