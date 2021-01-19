Two Professors of 'Lower Danube' University featured in World's Top 2% Scientists list

Two Professors of the "Lower Danube' University in Galati are ranked among the World's Top 2% Scientists listed by Stanford University together with Elsevier Publishing House and SciTech Strategies, the Press Office of the higher education institution informs on Tuesday.

The two academics featured on the list are Academician Eugen Victor Cristian Rusu, the director of the University's Doctoral Schools, and Professor (PhD) Liliana Celia Rusu from the Faculty of Engineering.

Eugen Victor Cristian Rusu was reviewed for his over 132 papers on Energy, and Liliana Celia Rusu for her 80 works on Civil engineering.

"It is an honor to be featured among the world's most valuable scientists. There are almost 100 names from Romania and many are my colleagues from the Academy. It is a beautiful recognition based on objective, field research criteria," said Eugen Victor Cristian Rusu.

The two 'Lower Danube' University academics are among the world's few experts who study waves, and they both cooperate with the Center for Marine Technology and Ocean Engineering in Lisbon, Portugal.

Eugen Rusu was also the first Eastern European invited to work at the NATO Center for Maritime Research and Experimentation in Italy; as an international expert evaluator at the European Committee on Offshore Renewable Energy he also has a rich working experience with international institutions.

The Top 2% World Ranking analyses data from 1996 through 2019, assessing the papers of approximately 7 million scientists in 22 major fields ranging from chemistry and engineering to economics and business, based on several indicators - the h index, the co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations in papers, and a composite indicator - thus providing a comprehensive database of the most important articles written worldwide.