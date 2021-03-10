Two regular flights to Italy to be operated from Arad International Airport

Two regular flights to Italy, to Forli and Perugia, respectively, will be launched from the Arad International Airport, starting in June, the representatives of the Arad County Council and a Greek operated announced on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

The head of the Arad County Council, Iustin Cionca, told a press conference that the Arad - Forli and Arad - Perugia routes will be launched on June 4 and the flights will be scheduled on Mondays and Fridays.

"The strategy of the County Council is to attract flights to the Arad airport to capitalize on the economic and tourist potential of the county, even if it was a difficult year in the context of the pandemic and the number of charter flights was lower than in the previous year. The airport is an important component in the development of the county, attracting investors, tourists, businessmen. We want to implement a project with European funds worth about 23 million lei to equip the airport with new equipment and devices," said Cionca.

The operator is the Greek company Lumiwings, and the ticket price will start from 45 euros, a cost that will include a hand luggage and a hold baggage.

A representative of the airline, Iulian Scrieciu, who also participated in the press conference, said that "there is a great potential in Arad."

"The competition is almost non-existent, if we do not look at Timisoara. There will be flights with 139 seats on one plane and 168 seats on the second plane," said Iulian Scrieciu.

He said he relied on both tourist traffic and the need of the Italian investors to travel to the west of the country.

The operator would have liked to start the flights in April, but due to the pandemic and the restrictions they had to postpone the launch of these routes.

The Arad International Airport has not had regular flights since 2014. In recent years, only seasonal tourist flights have been operated from here, during the summer, to Turkey and Tunisia.