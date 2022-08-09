Two Romanian citizens badly injured in road accident in Bulgaria

Two Romanian citizens were injured in a road accident that took place in Bulgaria, on Monday, between the cities of Tsarichino and Kremena, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

Three automobiles, out of which two were registered in Romania, were involved in the accident.

"According to the preliminary data communicated by the local authorities, following the accident, two Romanian citizens were injured, and another two persons, of other nationalities, have deceased. Another four Romanian citizens were involved in the accident, but did not suffer lesions or other injuries," MAE says.

The representatives of Romania's embassy in Sofia have requested local authorities to urgently provide with additional information regarding the nationality, identity and state of health of the people involved in the accident, being in contact with the police representatives and those of the medical unit in Bulgaria, where the two Romanian citizens are hospitalized. From the information received from the hospital's representatives, the two victims, Romanian citizens, are in a critical state, admitted in the ICU and surgery, and all required measures have been taken for providing specific healthcare.

Furthermore, MAE says that Bulgarian local authorities have opened an investigation for establishing the circumstances in which the accident took place.AGERPRES