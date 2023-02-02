Two Romanian patients transported by military aircraft, one from Germany, the other to Italy

Two C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, configured for medical missions, took off on Thursday from the 90th Air Transport Base, to carry out humanitarian transport missions for two patients, informs the Ministry of National Defence.

Thus, one of the aircraft had the mission of taking over, from Lubeck (Germany), a Romanian patient diagnosed with burns to be transferred to the Emergency Clinical Hospital "Bagdasar Arseni" in Bucharest, and the other aircraft will go to Italy, transferring a minor patient from the Emergency Clinical Hospital for Children "Grigore Alexandrescu" to a clinic in Palermo, told Agerpres.

The monitoring of patients during the flight is carried out by medical teams from the Bucharest Clinical Emergency Hospital and the 90th Air Transport Base, and the transport from/to the 90th Air Transport Base is provided by SMURD ambulances, the same source states.

The missions of the Romanian Air Force aircraft were executed at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations.